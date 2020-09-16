Hiten Meghrajani to enter Zee TV’s upcoming show Apna Time Bhi Aayega

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about Zee TV’s show Apna Time Bhi Aayega (Shoonya Square Productions). We exclusively reported about actress Anushka Sen bagging the project while we also reported Fahmaan Khan’s reaction on bagging the project as the main lead.

We recently reported about Komal Sharma bagging the show. She has been a part of some extremely popular shows in the likes of Diya Aur Baati Hum, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More among others.

She will play the role of Kumud. Kumud will be a positive character who is sympathetic and is the only connection between the rajmahal’s royal family and the servants. Her role would be that of a personal assistant to Tanaaz Irani’s character and will try to handle things in a positive way.

Well, now we have news that Hiten Meghrajani, who has been a part of shows like Ishqbaaaz and Shaadi Ke Siyape will be seen playing a significant role in the show. Sources inform us that Hiten will play the character of Arun, the head chef of the royal family and his role will be a positive one.

