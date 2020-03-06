Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan give us major relationship goals

MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are head over heels in love with each other. Hiten turned 46 on March 5, and the couple celebrated the occasion together. They ringed in the special day by cutting a cake and also locked lips to wish.

Hiten took to his Instagram account to post a picture from their celebration and shared a cute message.

Even wife Gauri took to her Instagram handle and posted a cosy and cute picture with Hiten to wish him.

