Hiten Tejwani to play the male lead in Mahesh Pandey’s next

MUMBAI: Mahesh Pandey is all set to launch a new project tentatively titled Khandaan and has roped Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Dhawan, both of Yeh Vadaa Raha fame. Rinku will be playing Sonal’s mother in the show.

In Yeh Vaada Raha, their onscreen presence together received love from the audience, and the same can be expected with their roles in Khandaan. The show will revolve around a middle-class family. Yeh Vaada Raha successfully ran for 1 year and 4 months before going off-air in January, 2017.

We are back with yet another update on the cast of the show. The makers have roped in seasoned actor, Hiten Tejwani, to play the male lead. In a day and age when producers are roping in younger actors to play central characters, it comes as a pleasant surprise to hear about Hiten’s casting.

A source told TOI, 'While developing the script of Khandaan, Mahesh was certain that no one but Hiten fit the part to the T. The show is set in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around a joint family. Hiten’s character is that of a righteous man, who puts his family before himself. He may come across as someone docile, but will shock everyone by taking a strong stand when it’s something that concerns his loved ones.'

