Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB’s Pashminna

Hiten Tejwani

MUMBAI: ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is Sony SAB’s upcoming show which is a captivating tale of love. This enchanting narrative unfolds against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir's mesmerizing valley, immersing viewers in the region's beauty. Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani, portraying the roles of Pashminna and Raghav, breathe life into characters who have diverse perspectives about love, yet are bound together by fate.

Adding an intriguing twist to this tale, Hiten Tejwani takes on the role of the entitled Avinash Sharma, a character driven by his self-centered nature and a strong desire for control and influence. He shares a deep bond with Raghav and firmly believes he holds an irreplaceable role within Raghav’s family.

Hiten Tejwani, who will be essaying the role of Avinash Sharma, said, "To embody the character of Avinash is both thrilling and demanding as the character has layers of ambition and manipulation. Playing a character with shades of grey is quite intriguing, and it's a new experience for me and my fans, who haven't witnessed me in such a role on television before. It will also be interesting for viewers to uncover the truth about Avinash’s past and how Kashmir holds a great relevance in his life.”

Stay tuned to this space for the highly awaited Pashminna, premiering on Sony SAB this October!

