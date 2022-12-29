Is Hiten Tejwani the “Yes Man” of Balaji telefilms?; Here’s why

MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani is one of the most popular faces of Indian television. He has been a part of major shows and gained immense popularity in the industry.

He played a role in Ekta Kapoor's serial Ghar Ek Mandir. This was followed by appearances in Kapoor's soaps Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii on Metro Gold, Kaahin Kissii Roz on Star Plus, and Kutumb on Sony TV with Gauri Pradhan. He played Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, replacing Cezanne Khan in the role. In 2011 he appeared in Mukti Bandhan as Vicky Oberoi, where he played the antagonist.

Later that year, he was cast again by Kapoor as the lead actor in Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. In 2015, Tejwani played the role of Dr. Anant in Balika Vadhu. He played Niranjan Chaturvedi in Gangaa. He was last seen in Colors Tv’s Swaran Ghar.

There have been two times that he has replaced a character in Ekta Kapoor’s shows. Once he replaced Cezanne Khan in Kasautii Zingadi Kay and the other time he replaced Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta.

Now he is soon going to replace Nakuul Mehta in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He will then play the role of Ram Kapoor in the show.

It seems like he is the go-to actor for replacements in Ekta Kapoor’s shows. Can we even say that he is the “Yes Man” of Balaji Telefilms?

Ekta Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms is known to have produced some of the biggest shows on Indian television with gaining the maximum popularity. Hiten Tejwani has been with the banner for quite some time now and looks like will continue to be in the future too.

