Hitesh Bharadwaj: Feels nice to see Udaariyaan crossing 700 episodes!

Hitesh Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj says that he feels proud to be associated with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan. The actor adds that working in the show has been a treat. “It feels nice when you are associated with such a great project, with so many mindful people. This in itself is a big thing. Coming to Punjab, working with these people,” he says. He adds, “It feels like I have completed a workshop here where I have completed a course in acting. Trust me Sargun, Ravie, Preet (Rajput), Srman (Jain) are amazing people to work with. I wish to work here again and again despite anything. I am glad that I got this opportunity."  The show is shot in Chandigarh. “I have been in Chandigarh only and  feels like my home now. I think when I am in Mumbai, we have friends, family, so we can disconnect from our profession, but here it feels like a UPSC exam! Here 24 hours, I think about work,” he says.

Ask him what is the best compliment that he has got for his show, and he says, “I have received many compliments recently but the best one is from my mom. I feel very happy when she advises me and compliments me on every scene. But other than her, there are also a lot of people who compliment me for which I am very grateful.


 

Arun Mandola: We are busy all the time, but nobody knows where!
MUMBAI: Actor Arun Mandola says that while people feel that they are occupied all the time, they are often not able to...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Neelam holds Lakshmi responsible
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Akangsha Rawat on playing Diti in Shiv Shakti: It is so far the most difficult character I have ever played
MUMBAI:Actress Akangsha Rawat, who plays Diti, a negative character in Shiv Shakti, says that it has been challenging....
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
MUMBAI: A few days ago, the teaser of Karan Johar’s directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhimanyu wants Abhinav and Akshara to be around Abhir?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
