Hitesh Bharadwaj's father tests positive for COVID-19; actor rushes home

MUMBAI: The actor said, "It all began with my mother taking a Covid test after having symptoms like fever and cough. But with God's grace, the reports were negative. But then she had typhoid. My father also went for the test and too tested negative. He also got vaccinated, but a few days later he started feeling unwell. I received a call from the doctor about his deteriorating health. He has been admitted to the hospital and hence I left my shoot and have come to Mathira. I wasn't able to focus on anything and wanted to be with my family. I am also thankful to my producers for being supportive. They are in constant touch with me and I will always be grateful to them."

He adds, "I am scared because of all the chaos around us. Every day we hear of someone getting admitted to hospital or passing away. I have come here after two years and I feel sad that I can't meet my father and touch his feet."