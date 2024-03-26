Holi 2024: Rashami Desai’s festive pics with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya and others are BFF GOALS

Rashami Desai is one of the most loved and renowned celebrities in Telly town. She was seen getting clicked and playing Holi with close friends from the industry which also included Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain!
1

MUMBAI: Every year, the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated with great fervour and this time too, there was a grand celebration. Just like all of us, our famous and favourite celebrities too got together and had a blast painting each other with colours, dancing to peppy festive music and posing with each other for clicks.

There are many TV celebs who are extremely close to one another and their friendship goes a long way given the time they have spent in the industry. Rashami Desai is one of the most loved and renowned celebrities in Telly town.  She was seen getting clicked and playing Holi with close friends from the industry which also included Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain! 

Rashami and Ankita are close knit friends and while Rashami was a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, Ankita was one of the runner-ups of the latest season, Bigg Boss 17. Rashami was seen making statements in support of Ankita too!

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai, the former Bigg Boss contestants, are real-life BFF goaltenders. Their bond exudes innocence and purity. The two amazing TV actresses who have left a big impression on audiences through their roles on screen are incredibly in love with each other.

Along with Ankita, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and his actress –wife Disha Parmar was also present at the Holi function.

Take a look at the pictures below: 

Was your Holi as colourful as Rashami’s? Let us know in the comments below! 


 

