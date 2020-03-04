Holi special ‘Rang Malang in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: One of the top GECs Zee TV is winning hearts of viewers from decades now. The channel brings shows on board which are relatable, educative and entertaining.

Along with shows, the channel makes sure to keep viewers engaged with special episodes on festivals and other special occasions. After Salaam-E-Ishq, Zee TV is back with another special episode, but this time it is celebrating the festival of Holi as all the top telly stars come together for an extravagant party.

Viewers will see popular actors including Zee TV stars like Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Kanika Mann, Nishant Singh Malkani, Anjum Fakih, Reyhna Pandit, Manit Joura, Megha Ray, Shweta Mahadik, Ruhi Chatruvedi and industry's favourite performers like Rashmi Desai, Ravi Dubey and Sanam turn up the heat on this festive stage.

While Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's crackling chemistry was the highlight in their romantic act on songs like Dekho Na and Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's cute camaraderie was on display as they danced on Rang Barse, Jai Jai Shivshankar and Go Pagal together. But the most exciting acts from the girl power - Reyhna Pandit and Anjum Fakih - who set the temperatures soaring as they danced together to the tunes of Manali Trance and Balam Pichkari.

Titled 'Rang Malang', the special episode will air on 7th March at 6.30 pm and 8th March at 7 pm on Zee TV.