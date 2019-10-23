A holiday is what I need: Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes as Prerna has us smitten with her fabulous performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She stars in the show opposite her rumoured boyfriend Parth Samthaan. Their performances as well as chemistry are enviable. Before this, she was known for playing Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh.



Erica has been working hard and has impressed the audience not only with her character roles but also with her fashion statements on and off the screens. From lacy gowns and dresses to alternative clothing, she looks stylish in all that she wears.



It looks like the talented actress now needs a vacation. She took to social media to announce the same. And to treat herself, she has taken off to Singapore!



Check out her social media handle post.



She sure makes us want to take off on a holiday too. What say?