Honey Bunny to make kids go YAY! with ‘What’s your summer plan?

MUMBAI: It is going to be an exciting summer for the Sony YAY! viewers as the channel that turns 3 years this April has planned surprises for kids all through the long Summer. As the channel completes its remarkable three-year journey, Sony YAY! continues to add on to its expansive multi-genre and multilingual offering. Through an initiative for its viewers called 'What's Your Summer Plan?’ the young fans can get a fresh reason to smile, rejoice and learn everyday throughout their vacations.

Fans are in for a treat as Sony YAY! aims to deliver on it’s promise of unlimited fun with a huge bank of fresh episodes set to entertain kids all through the summers. With fun-filled banter and goofiness in Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal, the heart-pounding action in Kicko & Super Speedo and lastly the unique rib-tickling ghost comedy in Paap-O-Meter there more new episodes on the channel than ever before. In addition to the fresh episodes, Sony YAY! will also premiere 8 new Honey & Bunny movies spread across April – May along with 1 Paap-O-Meter movie in June.

While there will be a non-stop offering of fresh content on the channel, kids can also engage with their favourite toons across multiple digital initiatives that Sony YAY! has planned for kids. Sony YAY! will launch its first ever digital IP – YAY! Summer Camp which will include a huge bank of videos that will have various topics like Art and craft, Zumba Story telling amongst many others for kids to have fun while they learn. The channel has especially roped in the very talented art genius – Lalon who will be doing a 10 part series on simple yet fun way to hone ones art skills using simple things that are available at home. These videos will be hosted across the Sony YAY! communities on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. The other workshops include Summer camps with yoga expert Sakshi Kharbanda, gardening pro Smita Kharbanda, India’s first Zumba education specialist Sucheta Pal, Science workshop expert Shashank Karam and storytelling by Devaki from Little Readers' Nook.

The fun never stops with Sony YAY! as it’s viewers can now enjoy the Kicko and Super Speedo game on Android play which has already garnered close to 4 million downloads. Honey Bunny fans will also have a fun time as Sony YAY! will soon launch its first ever mobile game this summer.

Through the ‘What’s Your Summer Plan?’ campaign, the channel has got their young fans covered for their daily dose of fun and entertainment all through the summer vacations. As the destination of unlimited fun for kids and forever creating a universe for kids across multiple touch points, Sony YAY! is all set to present youngsters their favourite toons across platforms, throughout the summer and beyond.