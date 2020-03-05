Hoping that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum returns with second season: Mrinalini Tyagi

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen and Viewers enjoy the chemistry of the lead actors Rohit and Sonakshi played by Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakkar respectively. However, the news about it going off-air sent shock waves among the fans.

The team has already wrapped up the shoot and will air its last episode on 14 March. The last day of shoot for quite emotional and lot of actors burnt into tears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actress Mrinalini Tyagi, who plays the role of Deepa, wishes that show returns with season two. She told us, “We became very emotional on our last day of shoot. We had decided not to cry but we couldn’t control and with a heavy heart we had to say goodbye to everyone. Seeing so much love from fans we are hoping that the show returns with part two.”

She added, “It was a beautiful journey especially working with Sandiip sir and the entire cast of KHKT. The show was successful because of the collective efforts put by the entire team. Also, we are saying goodbye to viewers with when the show is garnering high ratings. I am going to miss Dhwani, Tanya and Pooja as we have shared make-up room together and have a lot of good memories there.”

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will air its last episode on 14 March 2020 and will be replaced by Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa.