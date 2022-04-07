HORRIFIC! Pandya Store to turn into a HORROR SHOW; Deet Inside

Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 18:52
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
We exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episode, we would see Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar? 

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

The Pandya Parivaar is all set to turn ghosts in the upcoming episode, and fans can't wait to see this horror-filled episode, they are all set to scare Prafulla in the show. Check out their scary looks:

