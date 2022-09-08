HOT AND SEXY! Channa Mereya fame Niyati Fatnani is HOTNESS overload in these pictures

We all know that Niyati has worked in several TV shows before Channa Mereya and proved her mettle in acting. The actress is one hottie in real life. HOT AND SEXY! Channa Mereya fame Niyati Fatnani is HOTNESS overload in these pictures 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 15:43
HOT AND SEXY! Channa Mereya fame Niyati Fatnani is HOTNESS overload in these pictures

MUMBAI:Niyati Fatnani is currently seen playing the role of Ginni in Star Bharat's show Channa Mereya.

The show was released a few days ago and it has been working wonders on small screens.

Niyati is paired opposite Karan Wahi in the show and the viewers are in love with this amazing jodi.

We all know that Niyati has worked in several TV shows before Channa Mereya and proved her mettle in acting.

ALSO READ: Channa Mereya: New Romance! Aditya to start falling for Ginni’s cute nakhras

The actress is one hottie in real life and her Instagram is proof.

Take a look:

What do you think about Niyati's hot looks? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Channa Mereya: Exclusive! Aditya and Armaan bring in a big twist amid a grand party?

Channa Mereya Star Bharat Nazar Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey D4 Get Up and Dance Ankahee Dastaan Karan Wahi Harsh Rajput Eijaz Khan Utkarsh Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 15:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Too Hot To Handle! Pishachini actress Nyrraa M Banerji's pictures are simply drool-worthy
MUMBAI: Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens.  She has been a part of the television...
HOT AND SEXY! Channa Mereya fame Niyati Fatnani is HOTNESS overload in these pictures
MUMBAI:Niyati Fatnani is currently seen playing the role of Ginni in Star Bharat's show Channa Mereya.The show was...
Revealed! THIS is the reason why Chahatt Khanna took a dig at Uorfi Javed’s outfit, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Chahatt Khanna recently shamed Urfi Javed for wearing bizarre outfits every time she steps out in the town....
Imlie: What! The biggest twist; Imlie gets arrested for this big crime, what will Aryan do now?
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj at the bottom of the cliff, Is Anuj going to die?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani annoyed as the BTS pics from Dunki gets leaked, check out reactions
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu wrapped up a schedule of Dunki in London a few days ago. While the actors...
Recent Stories
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani annoyed as the BTS pics from Dunki gets leaked, check out reactions
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani annoyed as the BTS pics from Dunki gets leaked, check out reactions
Latest Video