Hot News! Himanshi Khurana shares leaked chats of Asim Riaz insisting her on giving religious differences as the reason behind their breakup

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise.

The audience still remembers the cute banters that Shehnaaz Gill had with Sidharth Shukla on the show. Some of the other popular contestants were Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

Asim fell head over heels in love with Himanshi and while Himanshi was already engaged, Asim’s attachment towards her called for trouble in her paradise and her engagement broke. Salman Khan, host of the show told Asim that it is his responsibility that he takes responsibility for her as her marriage has broken because of him.

Asim and Himanshi were in love and the two have been in a relationship ever since then. They have been inseparable. However, Himanshi recently took to her social media handle to share that the two have parted ways owing to religious differences.

Isn’t that sad to hear?

Well, now it seems that Himanshi had earlier posted a message just announcing that the two have parted ways but then posted another message that the two have parted ways owing to religious differences.

Now, Himanshi has shared a screenshot of a leaked chat between Asim and Himanshi where Asim insisted that Himanshi should share that they parted ways owing to religious differences and Himanshi replied that she did not as she feared people would troll him.



