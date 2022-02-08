HOT NEWS! Ishqbaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh and actor Akshay Mhatre are together?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 18:23
MUMBAI: There is apparently a new couple in town and we are sure you are excited to know all about it. Our audience is always excited to know what’s cooking in the lives of their favorite celebrities and according to some rumours, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are together.

They met each other on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki and are dating each other. Apparently they got together while they were shooting for the now discontinued tv show. The timeline of their relationship is not certain and they intend to keep a low-profile on the same.

A little birdy said, “they have been going quite strong together. Shrenu has also introduced Akshay to her family. They often visit each other’s house, even after the show has ended.” The source added that the couple was serious and thinking about getting married and might even announce their wedding without speaking much about their relationship.

Akshay Mhatre was asked about this by another new portal and he gave a cryptic, not here not there reply, “Sorry but I wouldn’t want to comment on this subject. If there is genuinely something more to it that I wanna share later, I surely will.” Shrenu however had remained unavailable to get in contact with.

Credits: Hindustan Times

