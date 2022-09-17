Hot! Parth Samthaan’s Shirtless Looks that Make Us Go Weak on our Knees

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is known for his role as Manik in MTV’s popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan shows off his amazingly chiseled body on his Instagram posts, posing shirtless and all seductive. Fans just can't stop swooning.

Check out the posts here –

Parth Samthaan, who has 4M followers on Instagram, was previously seen as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus. He was also part of the series ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu on Zee 5.

