HOT! Rubina Dilaik raises the temperature in these black bikini pictures

MUMBAI: Actress Rubina Dilaik has earned her name with her superb performances in the show Choti Bahu which was aired on Zee TV. She is currently on a vacation with her friend Keerti Kelkar. Rubina took the internet with a storm as she posted her hot pictures on her social media handle.

Also read: Awesome! Fans go GAGA with Rubina Dilaik’s latest picture, see Instagram post

She surely knows how to raise the heartbeats of her fans with her bold pictures. Taking to the social media handle, Rubina shared some of her glamorous pictures in a black bikini.

Check out her pictures here:

In one of the pictures, she was seen posing for the camera near the poolside. She matched her looks with a beautiful bikini along with a black sunglass. In one another picture, she was seen posing with Keerti Kelkar in the pool. The pictures were liked by her fans and soon they started commenting on them with the hearts and fire emojis.

A user took to her post and commented Just can't take my eyes off from you. While one another fan wrote, Paani mai aag laga di. A crazy fan took to her picture and wrote, Rubina naam sunkar jewel samjha kya... Fire hai mai. One fan even wrote, Superly excited to see you in BB15 Ruby duby love u.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the show Bigg Boss Season 14 where she was announced as the winner. She will also be making her appearance in the current season of Bigg Boss. She has made her appearance in the short film Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor. This year, the actress will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Ardh.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia to grace the finale show



