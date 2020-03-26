Hot stepper ‘Nora Fatehi’ throws the 'Garmi' challenge at the debut female nominees at the Zee Cine Awards 2020

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again, when Bollywood biggest stars come together to celebrate Indian Cinema. So, block you date for 28th March as Entertainment Ka Taapmaan is all set to rise with Bollywood’s prestigious award ceremony – Zee Cine Awards 2020. From scintillating performances to hilarious acts, the starry award night will definitely go on to be a night to remember for all Bollywood lovers. This year, raising the hotness meter and burning the dance floor will be the ‘hot stepper’ Nora Fatehi who created a niche for herself in Bollywood with her impeccable dancing skills. And, her sizzling performance on the popular chartbusters like ‘Garmi’, ‘Saki Saki’, ‘Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo’ and ‘Lagdi Lahore Di’ amongst others at Zee Cine Awards will keep the audience wanting for more.

The evening full of temperature rising performances was taken a notch higher when the lady in the gorgeous purple ruffled gown, Nora Fatehi decided to announce the winner of the Best Debut Female on one condition. As a part of the condition, Nora threw a ‘Garmi’ hookstep challenge to all the nominees of the Best Debut female category. The nominees, Ankita Lokhande, Ananya Pandey, Shivaleekha Oberoi and Tara Sutaria being a sport took up the challenge and aced the Garmi hooksetp, raising the oomph quotient.

Feeling left out, the dapper hosts duo Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana joined the ladies along with Chunky Pandey who was already on stage and took the challenge. The five stunning ladies and three suited men indeed left the stage of Zee Cine Awards 2020 ablaze!

Witness Zee Cine Awards 2020 version of the Garmi song on Saturday, 28th March 2020 at 7.30pm on Zee Cinema and Zee TV