HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty

MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is playing Ram's mother and is seen in a negative avatar.

Shubhaavi's character has a lot of different shades and we have seen how beautifully she portrays it with so much perfection.

The stunning diva has received a lot of appreciation for her role in the show.

While the show recently witnessed a 5 year leap, the viewers saw Shubhaavi in a different avatar.

Shubhaavi who has been in the showbiz world for several years has proved that age is just a number for her.

She has played some classy roles but in real life too she is as classy as one can get.

The actress has always taken care of her fitness and given inspiration to several ladies out there.

In fact, fans have tagged Shubhaavi as one of the hottest and stylish mothers-in-law of the TV industry.

So, let's take a look at some of the most glamorous and hot pictures of Shubhaavi which prove that she is aging like a fine wine.

What is your take on Shubhaavi's transformation? Tell us in the comments.

Shubhaavi is known for her roles in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1, C.I.D., Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki among others.

