HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty

Fans have tagged Shubhaavi as one of the hottest and stylish mothers-in-law of the TV industry.  

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 20:02
HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beaut

MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The actress is playing Ram's mother and is seen in a negative avatar. 

Shubhaavi's character has a lot of different shades and we have seen how beautifully she portrays it with so much perfection. 

The stunning diva has received a lot of appreciation for her role in the show. 

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is the amount Kapil Sharma brought home for the season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show, Check out

While the show recently witnessed a 5 year leap, the viewers saw Shubhaavi in a different avatar. 

Shubhaavi who has been in the showbiz world for several years has proved that age is just a number for her. 

She has played some classy roles but in real life too she is as classy as one can get. 

The actress has always taken care of her fitness and given inspiration to several ladies out there. 

In fact, fans have tagged Shubhaavi as one of the hottest and stylish mothers-in-law of the TV industry. 

So, let's take a look at some of the most glamorous and hot pictures of Shubhaavi which prove that she is aging like a fine wine. 

What is your take on Shubhaavi's transformation? Tell us in the comments. 

Shubhaavi is known for her roles in shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1, C.I.D., Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sex Appeal! These hot and sexy pictures of Avneet Kaur set her a class apart from the rest of the divas, Check out

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 20:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rupali Ganguly looks cool with the handsome Arjun Bijlani!
MUMBAI:The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa' produced by Rajan Shahi...
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday bash on August 1 is going to be a starry affair: I’m expecting a full house
MUMBAI:Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday countdown is on. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor, who will turn a year older on August...
HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show...
UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Channa Mereya: Macho-Man! Aditya fights off the goons, Ginni tends to his wounds
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! “Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV”, says Apara Mehta
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video