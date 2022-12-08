HOTMESS! Maddam Sir actress Yukti Kapoor oozes hotness in these sexy pictures

MUMBAI: The actress plays the role of sub-inspector Karishma Singh in the show.

Yukti's character has been loved by the viewers and she has tried her best to make her character as beautiful as possible.

We all know that Karishma Singh's character is quite Dabangg and fans are loving every bit of it.

Apart from showing off her Dabang avatar on-screen, the actress is one glam diva in real life.

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: Oh NO! Urmila gives an ultimatum to Karishma that she will leave Lucknow

Let's take a look at Yukti's hot pictures on Instagram which will make you drool over her beauty:

Before Maddam Sir, Yukti has done shows like Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, Agniphera, Namah Lakshmi Narayan among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: Major Drama! Karishma convinces Urmila to come to Lucknow