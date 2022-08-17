HOTNESS! Bhagyalakshmi’s Maera Mishra aka Malishka’s bikini looks are all things sexy

MUMBAI :We are here with another actress who is famous for her style statement and fashion sense in the Tellyworld.

Also read- Must Watch! Bhagyalakshmi co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s CUTE ice-cream fight is unmissable

Maera Mishra, famously known as Malishka Bedi from the show Bhagyalaksmi is truly a fashion icon. Her social media page is a proof of her style and swag. Her pictures in a bikini show how comfortable she is in her own skin and how she owns up her style.

Check out the pictures below:

Also read- Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Rishi gets into a car accident; Lakshmi lands in a huge legal trouble?

Tell us what do you think of Maera’s fashionable looks?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip