Hotstar Specials brightens up your Diwali with Exclusive, Digital-First movies

Mumbai, 15th October 2019: Hotstar Specials is set for a new milestone! After successfully launching big, bold and authentic stories, the label is now ready to launch exclusive films that showcase the best of India’s storytelling. Tailor made for the ever-growing digital-first audience, these movies steer away from the set format of theatricals, and present unconventional non-formulaic stories created by new and promising film makers.

Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer – Hotstar, said “At Hotstar, it has been our constant endeavour to create meaningful and thought-provoking content that raises the bar on our storytelling prowess. With the latest addition of digital-first films to our Hotstar Specials’ label, movie lovers will now be able to enjoy high concept stories – anytime, anywhere”

Produced by Yoodlee Films from the house of Saregama, whose repertoire includes some of the most critically acclaimed films in recent times, the first of these movies is titled ‘Chhappad Phaad Ke’ – a dark comedy with a commentary on our value-systems. Starring Vinay Pathak, Ayesha Raza, Siddharth Menon and Sheetal Thakur, the movie has been directed by Sameer Hemant Joshi and is slated for release on 18th October 2019 only on Hotstar VIP.

Actor Vinay Pathak said, “It’s a great time for filmmakers and actors alike, given the increasing demand for newer content. There is a new brand of cinema that is moving beyond the typical multiplex setting and directly into the homes of millions of people – and that excites me. Hotstar Specials movie Chhappad Phaad Ke explores the intrinsic relationship of morals and money in the life of a middle-class family – it is a story that will find resonance with audiences across the country.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP Films and Television, Saregama and one of the Producers of the film said, “Chhappad Phaad Ke marks the start of Yoodlee Films’ association with Hotstar, in providing them meaningful cinematic content for the platform for audiences all over. This falls in line with our continuing commitment to make powerful stories translate on screen, that at once be entertaining and socially relevant. “

Chhappad Phaad Ke revolves around the Gupchup family, a living template of Indian middle-class household living in Pune. Everything about their life was ordinary, until the extraordinary day when they discover a bag full of unclaimed money. Locked in a bag and hidden behind layers of clothes, this unused stash of money manages to emanate its vicious tentacles to engulf and tear the basic fabric of this everyday family.

Chhappad Phaad Ke to stream on Hotstar VIP from 18th October 2019