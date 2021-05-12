This is how Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch aka Leela stunned in a THROWBACK stage performance

MUMBAI: Alpana Buch is currently seen as Leela Shah in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actress has won several accolades for her strong performance on the show.

Alpana's screen presence is extremely strong and her character stands out amongst others in many scenes which proves her mettle in acting.

The veteran diva has done several TV shows and has also been a theatre actor.

We have often seen how actors reminisce their good old days and share fond memories with their fans by sharing throwback pictures.

Actress Alpana who has also been a theatre artist has now shared a few pictures from her young days.

The pictures show her decked up in a beautiful bright red chaniya choli where she looked stunning.

In one of the pictures, we can see Alpana dancing while in the other pictures, she is posing with her co-star.

Take a look:

Alpana reveals that the pictures are almost 35 years old and were taken during her stage performance.

We are stunned to see Alpana's beauty in these pictures.

Also, a theatre artist who has worked in plays for years can never get enough of the stage.

We are sure Alpana definitely misses her theatre days a lot.

Alpana has now created a good name for herself by starring in shows like Saraswatichandra, Baal Veer, Udaan, Papad Pol, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

What's your take on Alpana aka Leela's beautiful throwback pictures? Tell us in the comments.

