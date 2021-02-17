This is how Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat is killing time during his quarantine period at home

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television.

The news about popular TV actor Paras Kalanwat testing positive came as a huge shocker to the fans.

The show's shooting was halted for a while and the cast and crew members were immediately tested.

Paras took all the safety precautions and immediately quarantined himself.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Paras to ask about his health and how he is killing his time while on quarantine.

Paras updated us about his health and said that he is doing fine but will resume work when he gets completely healed.

Further, when asked Paras on how he is killing time and how he is feeling to be locked in a room for several days, the actor said, "I am not someone who can stay like this for a long. Also, I haven't faced this situation ever in my life till now. It is really difficult for me."

The actor further added, "I am passing my time by watching TV or playing on my PlayStation. Though I love to write but right now I am not in the right state of mind so I am not able to pen down my thoughts."

Paras is hoping to recover soon so that he could join the show's star cast for shooting.

Here's wishing Paras a speedy recovery!

