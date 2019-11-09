This is how Ashnoor Kaur reminisce Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur has always been pushing her boundaries to do something exceptional with her projects.

The Minni of Patiala Babes has impressed the audience with her on-screen charm and viewers cannot have enough of her.

The young star is currently shooting in the beautiful locales of Manali for her show Patiala Babes. She has been keeping her fans updated with her on-location pictures and videos.

In her latest video, Ashnoor is seen enjoying her visit at one of the places in Manali where film Jab We Met’s popular song Ye Ishq Hai was been shot. She looks all happy and is quite enjoying her stay in Manali.