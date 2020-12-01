This is how Asim made Himanshi feel special!

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series Bigg Boss came to an end with Sidharth Shukla being announced as the winner and Asim Riaz, the first runner-up.

Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans who called it a fake love story.

However, post the show also, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of those who called them a fake couple.

Now, we came across a video where one can see how Asim made Himanshi feel special on her birthday.

In the video, Asim enters the party with Himanshi and the two cut the cake together. Asim is heard saying that Himanshi should cut his cake first as it’s the best.

On the other hand, the entire arrangements were made by Asim and Himanshi’s friends. The video sets major couple goals!

Well, there is no doubt they make an adorable couple and are loved by the audience.

