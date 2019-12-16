THIS is how Asim reacted to Sidharth’s reentry in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla, who had been sent to the hospital directly from the secret room owing to his health issues, is all set to reenter the house.



In tonight’s episode, Sidharth will be returning in the main and it will evoke reactions from everyone including Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Asim and Sidharth were best friends in the initial few weeks in the house. However, their fights turned them against each other.



In a promo of the upcoming episode, we get to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill’s reunion as the former returns to the main house. Post that, Sidharth goes to meet everyone in the house and Rashami looks disappointed. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that Asim missed him and sang for him too. We also get to see Asim and Sidharth talking about his absence from the house.



Rashami later asks Asim, ‘How are you feeling? Bestie is back in the house.’ Hearing this, Asim laughs off her bestie comment and says, ‘10 minutes’, indicating that the cordialness is only for a limited time.



Have a look.



Well, even though Sid was outside the house, he did not have the permission to meet his family, watch TV, or use a mobile phone. How do you think his game will change now?



