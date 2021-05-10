THIS is how Aura Bhatnagar aka Bondita of Barrister Babu celebrated her birthday

MUMBAI: Barrister Babu is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings.

Viewers are loving Aurra Bhatnagar as Bondita, and the little one is doing justice to the character with her acting chops.

The audience also loves the fun banter between Bondita and Anirudh. Although she is a little kid and he is a grown-up, they like to see the funny scenes between them.

Aurra Bhatnagar is supremely talented and the audiences love watching her as Bondita, and she is a powerhouse of talent.

The little one is only 6 years and there is so much talent in her.

Aurra celebrated her birthday yesterday and the little one had bunch of surprises waiting for her.

At night she was surprised by the whole team of Barrister Babu where they decorated her room and gave her many gifts.

The actress shared a post and captioned it saying Birthday celebration, at night, Thank u so much for everyone. My entire BB family for beautiful decoration and lots of surprises.

Later on, in the day Aurra is seen dressed in a black dress in which she is looking adorable just like a princess and she is all set to cut the three cakes were given to her by her close ones.

She shared the video of her cake cutting, she also received a headphone and she excited to receive it.

She captioned it saying thank u, everyone, for sending cakes and gifts, thank u Sagar bhaiya for giving headphones.

Aurra also mentioned that her first cake was from her little sister, then her mom and dad brought one for her. The third one was from Tamil Girls (Fan club) and the fourth cake was from cake from the grand imperial hotel.

She thanked each and everyone for all the love and support and was overwhelmed with the kind of love she has received.

No doubt that in such a young age the little one has achieved a lot and today have become a household name.

