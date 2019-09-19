This is how Avneet Kaur HELPED Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur has been entertaining the audience through their popular show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga on SAB TV as Ali and Yasmine.



The duo enjoys a massive fan following. The jodi is also quite appreciated off screen. They have often been rumoured to be a couple but always denied it. Their fans fondly call them SidNeet.



Both Avneet and Siddharth are quite active on social media platforms.



Recently, Siddharth posted a video on TikTok wherein he was seen in a difficult spot. But Avneet came to his rescue and helped him overcome the problem.



Siddharth was feeling sleepy and lazy to shoot and that’s when Avneet did something crazy to get him out of his sleepy zone.



Have a look at the video.

