This is how Ayesha Singh aka Sai is spending time with her FAVOURITE person on GHKKPM set

Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress plays the lead role of Sai.

Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha in the popular drama series.

Well, Ayesha's popularity is rapidly increasing with every passing day. The actress is being lauded for her fine acting chops and brilliant screen presence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We had earlier informed how Ayesha Singh has found a special friend on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We have seen how Ayesha hangs out with Ishaan Rajesh Singh on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein sets.

For all those who are not aware, Ishaan is producer Rajesh Ram Singh's son. He is the owner of Shaika Films.

Ayesha and Ishaan have grown close to each other in the past many days.

The duo totally enjoys each other's company and have posted several pictures on social media.

There is a buzz that Ayesha and Ishaan are more than just friends.

And now, as the team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein shoots in Goa, here's how Ayesha is up to with her favourite person.

We can see Ishaan sitting with some cast members including Ayesha during one of the scenes and in another one, the duo is looking cute together in a boomerang.

Ishaan has also referred to Ayesha as his favourite human.

Well, we can't get enough of these cuties and are definitely waiting for some more adorable moments to be shared by them.

All these pictures are hinting on how Ayesha and Ishaan are more than just friends and we are waiting for an official confirmation from them.

