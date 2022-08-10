This is how Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare satisfies her sweet cravings

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka our very own #RishMi have become household names. In the recent episodes viewers witnessed how the Oberoi family is planning to get Rishi married to Malishka (Maera Misshra), however, Rishi is still trying to get Lakshmi back in his life.

Lead actress Aishwarya, who essays the role of Lakshmi in the Zee TV show has a massive fan following. She knows how much her online family loves to see glimpses of her; be it on set or when she is not shooting. Fans enjoy knowing what has happened in the personal lives of their favorite stars.

Aishwarya recently shared a video where she craves for something sweet on an off-sugar day. Looks like her mom’s hand-made ‘gud ke laddoo’ came to the rescue. Check out her post below;

Aishwarya is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Bhagya Lakshmi.

