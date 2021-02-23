This is HOW Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik celebrated her big victory with hubby Abhinav and their telly friends 

MUMBAI: After spending four months inside the controversial house, Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She received tough competition from Rahul Vaidya who turned out to be the first runner-up.

After the show, the Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress received a warm welcome from husband Abhinav at home.

Now, it seems that her friends threw a surprise party for her. In the pictures that have made their way to the internet, we saw Rubina and Abhinav partying with friends like Srishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar and others.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the party. Her friends got 'Boss N Boss Lady' written in balloons for Abhinav and Rubina. There was also a cake that was shaped as the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

Rubina shared these pictures with the caption, "Celebrations with my people.".

Abhinav also shared a picture from the party posing with his wifey and wrote, "Celebrations alongwith a lot of gratitude to the fans and public who supported us and showered so much love. #rubinadilaik.".

There is one big selfie with many happy faces in it.

Srishty Rode shared many videos from the party revealing the expression of Rubina and Abhinav as they got the surprise.

Check out the pictures here:

Post her victory, she had spoken about her re-marrying Abhinav as they had discussed on their date in the show. She said, "Ab main bas destination-wedding ke baare mein soch rahi hoon (laughs). (I am just thinking about a destination wedding now). There will be a second wedding for sure and a journey of a lifetime, which we had promised each other on the show.".

Credit: SpotboyE