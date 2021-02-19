THIS is how Bigg Boss changed the lives of Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Among all the seasons of Bigg Boss, season 13 is considered to the most successful. The credit goes to the contestants as they gave a lot of content to the show.

Even when in terms of TRPs, the show always was in the Top 10. The finale made it to the number one position.

Every contestant on the show was fairly well known, except for Shehnaaz and Asim, who were complete strangers to the audience.

But fans soon began to connect with them.

Be it Asim’s friendship and later fights with Siddarth and or his romance with Himanshi, everything was loved about the model-turned-actor.

The young lad reached the finale and emerged as the first runner up of the show, and till today, he has a crazy fan following. His fandom had also reached international waters, where he featured in New York’s Times Square. WWE wrestler John Cena was rooting for his win.

Today, wherever he goes he gets mobbed by the fans, and international artists want to work with him.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz's bubbly and mad nature was loved by viewers. Her bonding with Siddarth Shukla is still spoken about.

Post the show, the actress lost a lot of weight and featured in music videos, which got great viewership on YouTube.

She is currently shooting for a Netflix movie and is flooded with offers. Her fan following is at another level.

Both Asim and Shehnaaz keep trending on social media, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on them.

There is no doubt that Bigg Boss has done wonders for both, as from being unknown, they have become huge stars in the entertainment business.

These two players will be remembered by the audiences forever.

