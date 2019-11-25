This is how Choti Sardarni's Avinesh Rekhi gets into his character look of Sarabjit

MUMBAI: The most talented actors are those who easily get into the skin of any character.



One of them is the very talented actor Avinesh Rekhi, who has proved his mettle in shows like Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, and Piyaji and is currently impressing the masses with his character of Sarabjit in Colors’ Choti Sardarni.



The show has turned out to be a surprise, as even without many known actors, it has managed to make a place not only in the hearts of the audience but also on the TRP charts.



There is no doubt that Avinesh is leaving stone unturned to play his role of Sarabjit to the best. Before facing the camera everyday, it takes a while for Avinesh to get into the look of Sarabjit.



Avinesh shared videos on his Instagram profile to let his fans know how he wears the turban himself. Take a look at the post, and show your love for the actor in the comments below!