How Coronavirus changed Juhi Parmar's life; check out

MUMBAI: Coronavirus has brought lots of troubles to everyone's life. The entire world is suffering from the deadly virus and many people have lost their lives.

The virus is spreading rapidly across the world and it has been a difficult time for the people. India too is suffering and thus as per Prime Minister Modi's order, a 21-day lockdown has been announced across the nation until the situation comes in control.

People are stuck in the house and finding ways to keep themselves busy by doing various activities.

Popular TV actress Juhi Parmar in her recent post has revealed how the lockdown has disturbed the routine life of everyone, especially the kids.

The actress is teaching lots of things to her daughter and is advising other mommies too to do the same with their kids.

Take a look at Juhi's video:

We really applaud Juhi's efforts to bring such an amazing thing to everyone's notice.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.