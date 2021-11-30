“How dare you touch my husband?” - Rakhi Sawant charges towards Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 15 has been presenting with the show and contestants with interesting twists which is creating many rifts and controversies among the audience.

The task will be between VIP and Non-VIP members and Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be made 'sanchalaks' of the task. In the upcoming promo, during the task, VIP member Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and non-VIP member Umar Riaz will be seen getting into an aggressive physical fight. The two get into a fight in order to save the coins they collected for their teams. The fight gets ugly and Rakhi is also seen interfering in the fight to support her husband. She charges towards Umar and asks how dare he touch her husband.

Devoleena disqualifies Umar as he gets physical during the taska and Tejasswi taunts her that the world is watching her decision. Devoleena gives it back to her saying, the world has always watched it and in the Bigg Boss house getting physical with someone is not allowed.

In the same promo, the non-VIP members are shown hell-bent in making the lives of the VIP members miserable. Karan Kundrra makes a plan with Shamita Shetty and others to torture the VIP members. They not only refuse to do any work, but also steal their food. The non-VIP members, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen stealing the food from the VIP lounge and hiding it in the different sections of the house. In another incident, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai are seen shouting at the top of their voices over kitchen duties.

