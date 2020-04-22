How dare you! You think we are fools here- Remo D'zouza has a massive fight with Terrance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc. They have become well-known personalities on television today.

The three masters became household names through this show and today they are judging all different shows. They have been replaced by new judges in Dance India Dance.

But who can forget the trio that ruled the dance show for three consecutive years with teams known as Remo ke Rangilaey, Geeta ki Gang and Terence ki Toli.

Salman from Remo’s team won the show in the first Season while Shakti from Terence Ki Toli won season 2. Season 3 was won by Rajasmita from Geeta Ki Gang.

Now we came across a video where Remo has an argument with Terrance during the audition of Dance India Dance.

In the video you can see how in an audition Remo and Geeta disapproved the performance and said that she cannot come ahead.

Terrance on the other hand, says that he wants to give another chance to her which irks both Remo and Geeta.

Post the second chance performance Remo turns to Terrance and tells him that what you think we are fools here when Geeta and I have said that she cannot be given the second chance, how can you go against us?

To which the ace choreographer says that he was only trying to keep his point and help such dancers because this platform is about giving chances.

Geeta then tried to calm them down and post the heated argument the show continued.

Well, this fight is way back in time when they had just started their journey with Dance India Dance. Today the three are very thick friends and the audience miss their trio.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, DANCE INDIA DANCE, ZEE TV )