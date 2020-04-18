This is how Debina Bonnerjee will be spending her birthday amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus lockdown has us all under house arrest. Everyone has been trying to come up with creative ways to spend specials days. And one of the most special days for anyone is one's birthday. However, we all know how no one can head out to celebrate, and so, Debina Bonnerjee's near and dear ones have planned something special for her.

The actress is all set to turn a year older on April 18. Ringing in her birthday in a very different style this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Debina will be celebrating her special day in the sweetest and simplest way possible. Husband Gurmeet Choudhary along with her friends have planned a unique birthday celebration for the actress this time around. Debina told us how all her friends will be baking a cake for her at their own homes, while Gurmeet too, will be baking a cake for her and they will all cut it together. In fact, Debina also revealed that Gurmeet has done a cake trial already, and it is going to be a heart-shaped homemade cake from Gurmeet this year.

Meanwhile, both Debina and Gurmeet have been spending their time at home creatively, with Debina working on her lifestyle videos for her YouTube channel. In fact, it was rather recently that the duo also shared a dancing video.

Credits: Pinkvilla