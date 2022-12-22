THIS is how Dharam Patni actress Gurpreet Bedi celebrated her anniversary, check it out

MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Also read - Exclusive! This is what Dharampatni’s Keerti aka Gurpreet said on choosing between OTT or TV

Gurpreet Bedi is an actor and model known for her work in shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai, Qubool Hai 2.0 and more. She made her acting debut in 2015's Laut Aao Trisha for Life Ok, playing the role of Suhana. She then appeared in many episodes of SuperCops vs. Supervillains as various characters, including Damyanti.

She began portraying Reeva Noon in the web series Dil Hi Toh Hai in 2018, which was created by Ekta Kapoor and first aired on Sony Entertainment Television. She appeared in the Ekta Kapoor production Bang Baang in 2021 as Monisha.

Further, she played Sana Shaikh in ZEE5's Qubool Hai 2.0, which also starred Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover.

She is playing the role of Keerti in the show, 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’.

Today is Gurpreet Bedi’s wedding anniversary and she is getting a lot of lovely wishes from friends, family and fans. Everyone is showering a lot of love on the couple.

Gurpreet Bedi is now just known for her acting skills but her fan base also love to keep a watch on her social media profiles as she is very active there.

This time, the actress has posted a lovely picture with her husband, enjoying her romantic date.

Check out the picture below:

Don’t they look lovely?

Don't they look lovely?