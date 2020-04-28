This is how Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad apologized to BFF Adhvik Mahajan

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Divya Drishti was immensely loved by the audience. The show received huge fan-following and was loved for Sana Sayyad-Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyad-Adhvik Mahajan’s chemistry. They adored the romance between Drishti and Rakshit a lot.

Off screen, the actors shared a great bond and were like a family. Sana and Adhvik are best of friends. Sana also bonds well with Adhvik’s wife Neha Mahajan.

Recently, Sana posted a cute video which defined her friendship with co-star Adhvik. In the video, Sana can be seen adhering to Adhvik’s cute demands in order to get her apology accepted.

Sana shared the video on Instagram and wrote: This is how you make your best friend apologise to you. I miss our fights.

Have a look at the post:

