This is how Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad apologized to BFF Adhvik Mahajan

Sana shared an uber cute video wherein she is seen apologising to bestie Adhvik Mahajan

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
28 Apr 2020 12:45 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Divya Drishti was immensely loved by the audience. The show received huge fan-following and was loved for Sana Sayyad-Nyra Banerjee and Sana Sayyad-Adhvik Mahajan’s chemistry. They adored the romance between Drishti and Rakshit a lot.

Off screen, the actors shared a great bond and were like a family. Sana and Adhvik are best of friends. Sana also bonds well with Adhvik’s wife Neha Mahajan.

Recently, Sana posted a cute video which defined her friendship with co-star Adhvik. In the video, Sana can be seen adhering to Adhvik’s cute demands in order to get her apology accepted.

Sana shared the video on Instagram and wrote: This is how you make your best friend apologise to you. I miss our fights.

Have a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Sayyad (@sana_sayyad29) on

Aren’t they super cute? Do you miss Divya Drishti? Hit the comment section below.

Tags Star Plus Divya Drishti Sana Sayyad Nyra Banerjee Adhvik Mahajan BFF Instagram TellyChakkar

