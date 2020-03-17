This is how Divyanka IRRITATES hubby Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: There are many things which people find irritating on a general level. It may be making that annoying sound while chewing gum or talking loudly, or for that matter, being stuck in traffic!

However, any guesses what irriates Vivek Dahiya? Well, Divyanka posted a video on her social media platform revealing on how she enjoys infuriating Vivek.

In the video, she is seen making an irritating noise which drives Vivek crazy. We are sure these kinds of noises exasperate a lot of people.

Take a look!

On work front, Divyanka was last seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatien while Vivek will be seen in ZEE5’s upcoming web-series State Of Siege: 26/11.