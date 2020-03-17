News

This is how Divyanka IRRITATES hubby Vivek Dahiya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: There are many things which people find irritating on a general level. It may be making that annoying sound while chewing gum or talking loudly, or for that matter, being stuck in traffic!

However, any guesses what irriates Vivek Dahiya? Well, Divyanka posted a video on her social media platform revealing on how she enjoys infuriating Vivek.

In the video, she is seen making an irritating noise which drives Vivek crazy. We are sure these kinds of noises exasperate a lot of people.

Take a look!

On work front, Divyanka was last seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatien while Vivek will be seen in ZEE5’s upcoming web-series State Of Siege: 26/11. 

 

Tags Star Plus Yeh Hai Mohabbatien ZEE5 State of Siege: 26/11 Vivek Dahiya Divyanka Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Zee Cine Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here