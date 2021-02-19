News

This is how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reacted to Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj's engagement

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2021 04:54 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Shireen Mirza recently shared an Instagram post announcing her engagement to Hasan Sartaj. The actress shared some beautiful photos from her proposal on Instagram. Hasan can be seen proposing to her as she expresses a mix of happiness and surprise with her expressions. Shireen shared it with the caption, "Saying ‘yes’ has never been so easy. Can’t wait to have an endless adventure with my favorite weirdo @hasansartaj. Cheers to us, babe!"

Many fans and celebrities took to Instagram to wish the couple. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya seemed most excited as she left a couple of comments expressing her joy. The diva commented saying, "Can’t be any happier", to which Shireen responded, "I knew you'll be the happiest and finally its happening". Divyanka also said, "Nazar na lage dono ko. Perfect jodi."

Credits: Republic World

