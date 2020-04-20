How does Smriti Khanna look super thin even after her delivery?

MUMBAI: Last week, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta embraced the most special phase of their life, that is, parenthood. The duo became mom and dad to a baby girl, the first glimpses of whom were shared on their social media accounts. Needless to say, Smriti and Gautam have been over the moon ever since. And after days of staying in the hospital, the actress finally took her munchkin home last night and updated her fans about the same through her Instagram. However, it was Smriti’s super-skinny figure post her delivery that got everyone talking.

The picture sees the actress in a perfectly-toned body, despite recently delivering a baby. Well, it isn’t the always case for most of the women out there, no? Smriti was donning a grey dress and carefully held her little one in one hand, while clicked the picture with another one. In her caption, Khanna expressed her elation on taking her princess home. She wrote, 'Time to go home. Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes #newmom #welcomeprincess.'

Have a look.

