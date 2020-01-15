THIS is how a fan showed love for Shilpa Shinde

MUMBAI: Talented actress Shilpa Shinde won millions of hearts in Bigg Boss 11. She was the only lady in that season who managed to entertain the audiences all the time. She did not get abusive or use bad language to grab their attention, though.

Fans loved how Shilpa tortured the mastermind of the house Vikas Gupta in a fun way. Her life has been a rollercoaster ride. She was previously famous for the character of ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Shilpa lifted the trophy of season 11. She made her acting debut in 2001 with TV show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai and has had a successful stint on the small screen. She is also known for Maayka and Meher.

The actress receives lots of love and support from her fans. But they don't stop with just that.

A fan page of Shilpa has posted a video that will astonish you. A fan of hers has gotten a tattoo on her hand that reads, 'Shilpa Shinde My Inspiration'.

Have a look.