News

THIS is how Hina Khan sets major FITNESS GOALS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 05:36 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular television actress who is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress, who is also known for her style statements, is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media and gives as major fitness goals. 

The actress, who will be seen in her first-ever Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind, practices the calm artform of Yoga and exercises in the gym too. It has become a routine for Hina to upload her morning workout videos and photos, post which she leaves for shoots. The actress always rocks her gym outfits too. The fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and videos of herself while working out. In the clips, Hina can be seen trying every inch to achieve her goal. She is nailing her workout session. She looks steaming hot in the latest updates. She will certainly motivate you to exercise and be fit. 

Take a look below:

Tags > fitness goals, Hollywood film, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, social media, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover

past seven days