THIS is how Hina Khan sets major FITNESS GOALS

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular television actress who is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress, who is also known for her style statements, is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media and gives as major fitness goals.



The actress, who will be seen in her first-ever Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind, practices the calm artform of Yoga and exercises in the gym too. It has become a routine for Hina to upload her morning workout videos and photos, post which she leaves for shoots. The actress always rocks her gym outfits too. The fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and videos of herself while working out. In the clips, Hina can be seen trying every inch to achieve her goal. She is nailing her workout session. She looks steaming hot in the latest updates. She will certainly motivate you to exercise and be fit.



Take a look below: