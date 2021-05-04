This is how Jannat Zubair is observing Ramzan

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular television actresses. She has a huge fan following. The talented actress is known for her roles in Tu Aashiqui and Phulwa.

The television beauty is currently in Dubai with her family. In an interview with a leading daily, Jannat shared how she is celebrating Ramzan this year. She told Times of India, “Due to the ongoing pandemic and the way people are in distress right now, I am not in a mood to have any celebration at home. That is why I haven’t done anything special for Ramzan. I have posted hardly any videos this year.”

ALSO READ: Checkout Jannat Zubair’s TRANSFORMATION from being a baby to a PATHAKA!

She added, “Even though most of my Iftar meal has always been healthy, the one thing that I have always loved eating is bread rolls, where bread is stuffed with mashed potato and then it's fried. This reminds me that I haven’t yet had any bread rolls so far, so I will ask my mother to make a few for me.

Is she observing fast? “Yes I have been fasting with my mother. My younger brother Ayaan too has joined me. I am really happy that he is fasting too with us.” And when she was asked if she is helping Ayaan with his fasts, she said, “Of course. As an elder sister, I motivate him so that his fasts are easy and he can handle it well.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Check out Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh's now-viral audition video

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA