News

This is how Jannat Zubair is observing Ramzan

Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular television actresses. Find out how she is observing Ramzan.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2021 04:46 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular television actresses. She has a huge fan following. The talented actress is known for her roles in Tu Aashiqui and Phulwa.

The television beauty is currently in Dubai with her family. In an interview with a leading daily, Jannat shared how she is celebrating Ramzan this year. She told Times of India, “Due to the ongoing pandemic and the way people are in distress right now, I am not in a mood to have any celebration at home. That is why I haven’t done anything special for Ramzan. I have posted hardly any videos this year.”

ALSO READ: Checkout Jannat Zubair’s TRANSFORMATION from being a baby to a PATHAKA!

She added, “Even though most of my Iftar meal has always been healthy, the one thing that I have always loved eating is bread rolls, where bread is stuffed with mashed potato and then it's fried. This reminds me that I haven’t yet had any bread rolls so far, so I will ask my mother to make a few for me.

Is she observing fast? “Yes I have been fasting with my mother. My younger brother Ayaan too has joined me. I am really happy that he is fasting too with us.” And when she was asked if she is helping Ayaan with his fasts, she said, “Of course. As an elder sister, I motivate him so that his fasts are easy and he can handle it well.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Check out Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh's now-viral audition video

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA

Tags Jannat Zubair Tu Aashiqui Phulwa Ramzan actress Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest