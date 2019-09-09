THIS is how Kapil Sharma reacted when Sonam Kapoor complimented him for looking slim

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes. Many celebrities from Bollywood appear on the show to promote their films, and recently, it was the turn of Sonam Kapoor, who will be next seen in the film, The Zoya Factor.



Kapil Sharma recently shot an episode of the show with Sonam and her co-star Dulquer Salmaan. The actress, who was thrilled to meet Kapil after a long time, complimented him for looking slim. She was quite surprised to see him and said, "You've lost weight." The comedian thought of it as quite flattering, and joked he has sucked his tummy in. This made Sonam laugh out loud. Kapil’s teammate Archana Puran Singh captured the moments and shared on social media.



Take a look below: