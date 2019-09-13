News

THIS' is how Kullfi and Amyra will make Sikandar HAPPY in Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala!

13 Sep 2019 02:16 PM

MUMBAI: We have seen a lot of Kullfi and Sikandar's chemistry in Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Sikander is equally close to both Kullfi and Amyra. The festival of Ganesh Utsav will soon bring the trio together in a happy environment. The people of the chawl they live in will soon establish the idol of Ganesha and worship it. Everyone will get together to celebrate.

It is during this time that Kullfi and Amayra will organize a special performance for the day as a part of the celebrations.

Sikandar watches them and is content to see their bond getting stronger with every passing day.

