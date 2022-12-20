This is how Kumkum Bhagya’s Sid and Prachi are Awaiting Ranbir’s entry to Stop their WEDDING

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post by Kushagra Nautiyal.

We know that Sid and Prachi are somehow coerced into marrying each other due to adverse situations and the audience is deep down hoping that maybe, just may be, Ranbir might do something to stop this!

However, we just came to know that not just the audience but the couple getting married too, hopes for the same thing!

Kushagra and Mugdha are both dressed up for their parts as bride and groom and are waiting with happy faces for ‘Someone’s’ heroic entry.

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Currently, after all the drama and plotting, Prachi and Sid are getting married. Ranbir fails to stop the same and watches them in pain. Further, Ranbir's big gesture shatters Prachi's heart while Rhea smirks. Shockingly, Ranbir holds Prachi's hand and takes her to the mandap and to be with Sid. Prachi stands shocked.

This pains her and wishes it to be a bad dream. Prachi and Sid’s marriage rituals begin and they sit down. Rhea is gloating seeing everything and how Prachi is finally marrying Sid.

